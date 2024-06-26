Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.49. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

