Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.76

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 168648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Viasat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Viasat by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

