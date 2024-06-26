Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.04 and last traded at $88.71. 1,720,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,382,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

