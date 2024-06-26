Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.65 and last traded at $87.70. Approximately 1,730,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,369,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $24,486,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

