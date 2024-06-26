Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 147,354 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 18,925,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876,619. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

