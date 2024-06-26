Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 337434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.59. The company has a market cap of £58.82 million, a PE ratio of 4,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

