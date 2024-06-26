Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.95 and had previously closed at $76.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
