Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.95 and had previously closed at $76.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,786,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,358,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,194,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.