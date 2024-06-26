Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $501.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,659. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.07. The company has a market cap of $454.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.