Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is GoalVest Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,675. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

