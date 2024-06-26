Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. 1,304,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,272. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

