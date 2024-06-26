Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.883 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. 234,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
