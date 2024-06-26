Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

