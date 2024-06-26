Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 628,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.