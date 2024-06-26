Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $575.19. 346,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,014. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

