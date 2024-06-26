Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,335 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,784% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

