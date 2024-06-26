Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,156,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,626,000 after acquiring an additional 398,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,373,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.