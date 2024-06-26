Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 10,089,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.