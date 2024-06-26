Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Reduced by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.61. 105,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,377. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

