Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,017. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.