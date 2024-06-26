VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Stake Raised by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 58,187 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Stories

