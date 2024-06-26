Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock traded up GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 184.76 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.68). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.61. The company has a market capitalization of £78.86 million, a PE ratio of -339.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 3.52.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
