Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income stock traded up GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 184.76 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.68). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.61. The company has a market capitalization of £78.86 million, a PE ratio of -339.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

