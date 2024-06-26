Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.70. 226,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

