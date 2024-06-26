USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

