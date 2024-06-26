Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 821.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.70. 899,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,474. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $193.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

