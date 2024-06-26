Ultra Price Hits $0.10 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and $852,703.15 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,786.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.99 or 0.00621832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00043202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00073992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10167897 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $961,859.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

