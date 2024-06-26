Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $388.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.88. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

