U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

