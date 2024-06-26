Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 1,423,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,913. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

