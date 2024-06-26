TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Down to $21.93

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $20.10. TXO Partners shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 53,505 shares traded.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $643.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,219 shares in the company, valued at $20,297,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

