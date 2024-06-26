Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,484. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.