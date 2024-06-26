Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,154 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. 2,482,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

