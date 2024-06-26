Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 253,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,710. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

