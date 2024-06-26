Truist Financial Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

