Truist Financial Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.