Truist Financial Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $213.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $207.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.22.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $208.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.