TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPXX. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $25,050,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 6,346.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,962 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $10,218,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $10,210,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $10,218,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX remained flat at $10.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,869. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

