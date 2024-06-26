TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Quetta Acquisition were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QETA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 28,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

