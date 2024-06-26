TrueMark Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. 5,323,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,333. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

