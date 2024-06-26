TrueMark Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,250 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.0% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.8 %

TSM stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 13,446,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,207,462. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

