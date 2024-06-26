TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PEP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. 4,220,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

