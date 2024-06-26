Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,131. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble



Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.



