Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Lessened by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $31.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

