Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $18.72

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $18.11. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 19,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 464,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $3,329,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.