Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 156,416 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the average volume of 68,608 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 352,596,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,792,844. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

