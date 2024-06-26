Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 576,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 1.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
