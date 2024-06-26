Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 576,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 1.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

