tomiNet Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.16288919 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $6,534,460.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.