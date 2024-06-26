Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 2,464,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,414,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.