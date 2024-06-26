Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 754,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 427,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Thor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.