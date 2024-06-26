Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,265 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 350,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

