Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 216,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

