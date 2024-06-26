Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. 63,561,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,511,617. The firm has a market cap of $597.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

